Back in April, Quentin Miller delivered the fifth installment of his well-known series of “Expression” song series. His self-produced, bass-heavy track was a solo record — until today. The Atlanta spitter and beatmaker recruited Trae Tha Truth for the official sequel, appropriately titled “Expression 5.5.”

Although it’s been over a year since both MCs collaborated on Trae’s “Takers,” their chemistry is still strong as ever. After Q lays down his verse, Trae goes in with his fast paced flow and slick rhymes. The song comes shortly after Miller dropped his recent project Falco, which features Pusha T, Hit-Boy and more.