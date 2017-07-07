To close this week out, Ralo gives fans another trapped out single, “Dangerous Love,” from his Gucci Mane-assited Ralo LaFlare project. With Fetty Wap, Sean Garrett, and Big Guwop, he drops some trap loving on the song. Earlier this year, Ralo signed to Guwop’s 1017 Eskimo Records.

WATCH: Knowledge Is Power: Ralo Is Atlanta’s Trap Book Worm (Interview)

The ATL native gifts his following with a certified hit as the crew flows with finesse over the Cassius Jay production — and Garrett handles hook duties. It’s a sensual, yet blunt banger about exactly how they like to approach the opposite sex.

Ralo LaFlare and Gucci’s collaborative album is available everywhere on iTunes and all streaming services.