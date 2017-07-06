Jay-Z’s 4:44 delivered gifts of growth and maturation with a few shots fired at whomever Hov pleased. One of those shots targeted decorated civil rights activist, Reverend Al Sharpton.

“Y’all think small, I think Biggie/Y’all whole pass is in danger, ten Mississippi/Al Sharpton in the mirror takin’ selfies/How is him or Pill Cosby s’posed to help me?” – Family Feud, JAY-Z

While some may be offended, Sharpton was honored by his name drop in the “Family Feud” track. The 62 year-old activist claims, “I’m a big fan of JAY-Z, I thank him for the plug.”

The reverend’s shot didn’t knock him completely off the mark because he believes his bullet wasn’t as large as the ammo fired at the other host of names and people referenced. “He dogged out everybody and then took a little shot at me. What can I say? It’s all fun.”

While the rappers who were named are probably crafting up competitive witty bars for their next 16, Sharpton is looking on the bright side of things. While TMZ affiliate cleverly asks, “Got to be in the game to win right?” the reverend responds, “You can’t win it, if you’re not in it.”