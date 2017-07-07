Rick Ross is in hot water after allegedly skipping out on a concert appearance in Pennsylvania two days before he was scheduled to perform.

Per TMZ, the lawsuit against Renzel as sent by Washington County Family Entertainment says that due to his contract, Ross “[could not] cancel once the contract is executed and tickets are on sale.” The Boss’s entire set at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa. was cancelled due to family and health issues.

The site says that Ross received $105,000 upfront, and he’s being refunded less than half of that amount. WCFE is suing him for the remaining $87,500, plus expenses.

However, Rick’s camp is singing a different tune.

“Rick’s booking agency says it only received $40k, not $150k, and the contract always allowed for him to reschedule if he couldn’t perform due to illness,” reports reveal. “Rick’s team says they wanted a rain check to Aug. 12, but that seems unlikely now…”