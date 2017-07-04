Rihanna rules Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart (dated July 15) for a milestone 30th time, as “Pose” rises 2-1. The track was remixed by Alex Acosta, Country Club Martini Crew and The Perry Twins, among others.

Rihanna moves closer to Madonna, who has racked up 46 leaders, for the most No. 1s in the chart’s 40-plus-year history. Rihanna is also gaining fast; since Madonna’s most recent No. 1, “B**** I’m Madonna,” on Aug. 15, 2015, Rihanna has reached the top seven times, the most of all acts; Disclosure trails with four leaders in that span.

Last year, Rihanna was honored as the No. 3 Dance Club Artist in Billboard’s Greatest of All Time recap of the Dance Club Songs chart’s first 40 years.

“Pose” is Rihanna’s third topper of 2017, the most of all acts, following “Love on the Brain” (Jan. 21) and “Sex With Me” (April 8). Dua Lipa is the only other artist with multiple No. 1s thus far this year (two).

“Pose” is also the sixth leader from Rihanna’s album ANTI, following “Work” (featuring Drake, April 23, 2016); “Kiss It Better” (Aug. 6, 2016); “Needed Me” (Aug. 20, 2016); “Love on the Brain”; and “Sex With Me.” (During that run, she also reigned as featured on Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For,” which logged a rare two-week reign on its way to becoming the chart’s No. 1 song of 2016.)

Rihanna is the first act to achieve as many as six No. 1s from an album since Katy Perry landed seven from the original edition of Teenage Dream in 2010-12: “California Gurls,” the title cut, “Peacock,” “Firework,” “E.T.,” “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” and “The One That Got Away.” Also in that era, two more toppers, “Part Of Me” and “Wide Awake,” were released from the set’s 2012 re-release, Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection.

Dating to the Dance Club Songs chart’s Aug. 28, 1976, inception as a national survey, here’s an updated look at the acts with the most No. 1s:

46. Madonna

30. Rihanna

22. Beyonce

19. Janet Jackson

17. Mariah Carey

17. Katy Perry

16. Kristine W

16. Jennifer Lopez

15. Donna Summer

14. Dave Aude

14. Enrique Iglesias

14. Lady Gaga

14. Pitbull

‘DESPACITO’ DOMINATES: Meanwhile, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee bring the current Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Latin Songs No. 1, “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, to the top of another chart, Dance/Mix Show Airplay (2-1). The first entry and No. 1 each for Fonsi and Yankee, “Despacito” is the fourth Dance/Mix Show leader for Bieber, who previously led with “Sorry” (2016), “What Do You Mean?” (2015) and “As Long as You Love Me,” featuring Big Sean (2012).

Between “Sorry” and “Despacito,” Bieber reached No. 2 with three tracks: “Love Yourself” (March 2016), “Cold Water” (by Major Lazer featuring Bieber and MO; October 2016) and “Let Me Love You” (by DJ Snake featuring Bieber; December 2016).

