Rob Kardashian Airs Out Dirty Laundry With Blac Chyna
Blame it on the ongoing fireworks from the holiday, but it seems like something has awakened Rob Kardashian’s inner petty. The professional sock-designer and former reality TV star has decided to let the world in on his ongoing drama with former fiancée, Blac Chyna.
After spending Independence Day (July 4) with his daughter Dream, Kardashian went on a social media posting spree, accusing Chyna of cheating on him and running up his credit card bill. “Chyna just sent me this video saying Happy 4th of July. What a crazy person,” he said of a video of the model sharing kisses with another man. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of fu**ing me and then this dude right after. U need help.”
He then went on to share naked photos of the mother paired with more insults.
Rob didn’t stop there. The 30-year-old threatened to keep Dream from Chyna until she “gets help.”
Rob has gone silent on social media, leaving Chyna to address the onslaught of allegations. Hopping onto Snapchat, the model and lash professional accused Rob of verbally and psychically harassing her. She also posted videos of her driving around, looking unbothered.
We’re not sure how this will end, but hopefully, it does soon. After all, there are children involved. Le sigh.
