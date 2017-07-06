Run The Jewels are always on their toes, but never did they expect a night like the one depicted in the “Don’t Get Captured” music video.

Directed by Chris Hopewell, the claymation style visuals find the boys ducking and dodging ghostly figures in the night. From corrupt cops, dirty politicians and rotten, dirty scoundrels, El-P and Killer Mike are up against the ugliest.

“Don’t Get Captured” was featured on the duo’s 2016 album, RTJ3.