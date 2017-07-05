JAY-Z’s highly anticipated 13th studio album 4:44 has experienced an onslaught of critical accolades and scrutiny since its release last Friday (June 30). The lyrics of several songs have caused many to pass a magnifying glass over the rapper’s personal life and beliefs. On “The Story of OJ,” JAY expresses in one line what he believes to be the root of success for Jewish Americans and it has caused some side-eye.

“You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit/You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it.”

Entrepreneur Russell Simmons took time out of his holiday weekend (July 4) to come to Jay’s defense via Twitter.

…”sameness of different religions and races.” First, let me state that mischief makers would like to take Jay’s statements about the… — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

…good business and financial well being is and has been a guiding light to the black and specifically the hip-hop community. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 4, 2017

Tidal subscribers are still enjoying exclusive access to 4:44, but the album will reportedly become available on Apple Music and in physical form later this week. Until then, loyal Tidal users can hit play below.

Do you think JAY-Z’s lyric are anti-semitic?