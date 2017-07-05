Sampha’s “Cranes In The Sky” Cover Impressed The Hell Out Of Solange
While Sampha was at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival, he stopped by BBC 1 Radio for a short, but tantalizing performance of “Blood on Me” and a rapturous cover of Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky.”
“crying, Sampha your voice and soul are unmatched,” wrote Solange in a Tweet after hearing his cover. It shouldn’t be as a total surprise though, the singer/songwriter contributed to “Don’t You Wait,” “Interlude: Tina Taught Me,” “Don’t Touch My Hair,” and “Don’t Wish Me Well” from the singer’s critically acclaimed album, A Seat at the Table.
