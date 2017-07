The wait for Sevyn Streeter’s Girl Disrupted album is over. After years of relentless studio sessions and performances, her rhythmic 14-track debut project is here. She takes listeners on an up-and-down ride of sounds that range from club-ready to downright fervent.

Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, The-Dream, Jeremih, Dave East, August Alsina, DeJ Loaf and Cam Wallace all appear on the album. Please check out her writing credits if you need to brush up on her previous work.

Girl Disrupted is available now for purchase on iTunes.