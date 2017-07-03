Those who didn’t sign up for Tidal before June 26 to listen to JAY-Z’s widely-acclaimed 4:44 album probably took matters into their own hands to be a part of the many discussions that occurred over the weekend, like Snoop Dogg did.

READ: Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Saddened By JAY-Z’s ‘4:44′ Digs At Kanye West

In a video message to his fans, the veteran artist shared that he’s not one of Tidal’s million subscribers, so his friend sent him a pirated version of the 10-track project. “I want to shoot a shoutout to JAY-Z, just dropped another motherfu**ing hot album, 444,” Snoop began. “But you know what, I don’t got Tidal, so a ni**a had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and sh*t, I don’t understand this. Y’all got to explain that to me. I went to iTunes looking for his album and I couldn’t find it but my homie had to send it to me. But shoutout to JAY-Z, my ni**a. He did it again.”

READ: No I.D. On Scoring The Sound Of JAY-Z’s Vulnerability: “We Both Were Doing A Labor Of Love”

Hip-hop’s favorite uncle then shared words of support, urging others to squash whatever jealous bone they might have in their body to genuinely show love for their peers. “Practice supporting other motherfuc**rs other than yourself,” he said.

According to Billboard, 4:44 will soon be available for purchase/streaming on iTunes and Apple Music, respectively, following Tidal’s “one-week exclusivity” period.

READ: Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Tidal, Says He’s Owed Millions