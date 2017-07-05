Rob Kardashian has undoubtedly seen better days. The former reality TV star and chew toy professional sock-designer is absorbing a year’s worth of losses, thanks to his latest social media antics aimed at ruining Blac Chyna’s name and image—and the blows are coming in from all angles.

After spending the Fourth of July with his daughter Dream, Kardashian caught a case of diarrhea of the mouth via Instagram, accusing Chyna of infidelity and running up his credit card bill.

READ: T.I. Tries To Offer Rob Kardashian Advice And Things Swiftly Go Left

“Chyna just sent me this video saying Happy 4th of July. What a crazy person,” he said of a video of the model kissing another man. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f**king me and then this dude right after. U need help.”

An onslaught of explicit pictures of a naked Chyna followed, and it’s been downhill from there, with men in particular reminding Kardashian why he should just count his Ls and keep it moving. And Snoop Dogg, for one, isn’t letting Rob’s “sucker s**t” slide, taking to Instagram with more jabs than poor Rob can handle.

Sucker shit adds up to this ‍♂️ A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

“She is what she is, she was what she was, man,” he continued. “Quit crying to the Internet. Blac Chyna just did what she’s supposed to do. She seen a sucker and she licked it.”

In another video post (below), Snoop added salt to the wound as he drove home a message of b***hassness, suggesting Rob get himself a non-melaninated woman in one fell swoop—to which the lost soul replied with crying emojis. Son…

Rob, sit down, be humble.