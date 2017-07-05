Sonny Digital Wants All Eyes On Him With New Song, “Look At Me Now”

Sonny Digital’s hustle in the music industry is unlike any other super producer in the game. After producing club bangers from your favorite trap rappers, the Grammy nominated producer is doing a lot more rapping now a days — and he’s getting better with every track he releases.

READ: MadeInTYO And Sonny Digital Floss For The Haters On “Picture Me Rollin”

After dropping his debut EP G.O.A.T towards the end of 2016, Sonny is grabbing our attention once again with his new single “Look At Me Now.”

There are zero traces of samples on this one. With producer Franchise behind the boards, Sonny simply unleashes his braggadocios bars. “No you can’t walk in my shoes,” Sonny raps. “All of my diamonds they wet, just like I came off a cruise.”

Push play and hear Sonny Digital’s lyrical progress on “Look At Me Now” below.