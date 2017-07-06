Nashville’s own Starlito continues to prove doubters wrong in 2017 on the indie side. The rapper has released some of his best work in recent times — Manifest Destiny and the third installment of his joint project with Don Trip, Stepbrothers THREE.

READ: New Music: Starlito ‘Insomnia Addict’ Mixtape

This year, he brought in the Fourth of July with his new album, Hot Chicken, which was released in conjunction with his annual Hot Chicken Festival. The sharp and sinister lyricism Lito has perfected over the years is on full display with this album. He continues to help grow the Cashville sound with every project.

READ: Starlito, Kevin Gates And Young Dolph Tell Their Foes ‘Don’t Do It’

Hot Chicken includes a litany of local features rather than including marquee artists. MobSquad Nard, Quanie Cash, and his right-hand man Red Dot among others appear on the release.

The album is now available for purchase.