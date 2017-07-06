Statik Selektah Becomes The “Man Of The Hour” With 2 Chainz & Wiz Khalifa

There’s never a time when Statik Selektah isn’t cooking up something in his lab.

After Joey Bada$$ dropped three new tracks that he produced, the Roc Nation signee thought now would be a great time to fuel the hype for his own forthcoming solo album. Earlier today Pro Era’s go-to DJ and beat maker dropped he first single off his eighth LP called “Man Of The Hour” — featuring 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa.



2 Chainz opens the track with braggadocio bars and claims he’s “the man that you would cower” on the hook. Afterwards, Wiz Khalifa steps up to the mic with a joint in hand and takes off with his verse,leaving his competition in the smoke.

There’s no exact release date for Statik’s 8 album just yet, but just know it’ll be here sooner than you think.