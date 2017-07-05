Just a few weeks after winning over a slew of new listeners and quelling longtime fans’ desires for new music with her Ctrl album, SZA is taking her show on the road. Today (July 5), the TDE singer-songwriter shared the dates of her Ctrl national tour, which will be supported by Smino and Ravyn Lenae, two quickly rising acts with 2017 releases of their own.

The 44-city trek will start on Aug. 16 in Richmond, Va. and run all the way through Dec. 17 where it concludes in St. Louis, a birthplace she shares with Smino.

SEE YOU SOON 🌹

SZA paired the announcement with quirky illustrations that already give you a taste of the energy her shows will bring. Save up those coins from now.

HERE WE GOO! ☺🌸 @artbabygirl