Robert Kardashian had time today, and one can even say he had too much time. As the mostly reclusive Kardashian stepped out of his shell, he took to Instagram Wednesday (July 5) to post text messages, videos and nudes of his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna as retaliation for cheating on him.

The Internet quickly grabbed a seat and sat front row with its popcorn and watched Robert as he posted his Lemonade-esque hurt, and while folks posted their best GIFs, tweets, and memes, T.I., a man who’s familiar with his own marital woes, offered Kardashian some advice on how to cope with an allegedly unfaithful woman.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #ti #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

“Why bring your business to IG though,” T.I. questioned. “Look, you got worked bro, but at least keep it to yourself. You letting the world know, you a duck.”

Robert, who has obviously reached peaked savage, responded and said Chyna’s sexual tryst also include Tiny and T.I.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #robkardashian vs. #ti #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

“Since T.I. wants to chime in on business that don’t concern him, let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama.”

Alright, Brother Kardashian. That’s enough Internet for today.