After taking us to the bar for a shot of “Dark Liqour,” West Philly’s Tone Trump calls on some hometown support for his official “Power” remix. Freeway, Dice Raw and Gillie The Kid all pop up on the Cee-Lo Green-produced smash.

“Praying for peace but the money brings violence,” raps Tone with brutal honesty on the triumphant single. The self proclaimed Muslim Don’s slick verse is backed by the cast of veteran MCs from the City of Brotherly Love.

Tone’s newly released American Hustler project is available on iTunes and his official site now, but also keep your eyes and ears open for his upcoming collaborative album with Cee-Lo Green, AHKILO.

