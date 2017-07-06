Tory Lanez and A$AP Ferg are just getting warmed up with the collaborations. Earlier this year, they teamed up for “Bal Halbour,” but there is more to come from these leaders of the new cool.

Most recently, director Tristan Zammit transformed Tory’s track into a psychedelic trip through the strip club where a cast of familiar and unfamiliar faces make it a scene to remember.

“Bal Harbour” was featured on Tory’s The New Toronto 2 mixtape, which can be streamed in full here.

