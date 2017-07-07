Premiere: Denver’s Trev Rich Goes “Harder” With Every Track

Denver’s Trev Rich is no new jack in his city. While the home of the Nuggets isn’t known as a hip-hop hotbed just yet, the sharp rhymer has the ears of a growing fanbase that has exploded past the Rocky Mountains in recent times.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you though, after a few trips to Colorado in 2016, we soon found out that Trev and the Squizzy gang run the clubs ’round town. Making his VIBE debut today (July 7), the diverse MC unleashes his new single, “Harder.”

The motivational anthem is set to be included on his upcoming Balance album. Trev has already caught the attention of hip-hop giants like Birdman and DJ Green Lantern.

Stream his new single “Harder” below.