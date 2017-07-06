Tyga has a lot of love for the west coast, but isn’t afraid to pay homage to the east’s contribution to hip hop. The rapper recently dropped his new single “Move to L.A.,” and it includes a sample of a Mase classic.

READ: Tyga Recruits Lil’ Wayne And Chief Keef For New Singles: “Act Ghetto” & “100’s”

The new track featuring Ty Dolla $ign is intoxicatingly danceable and has a retro vibe, which would definitely suit car speakers or outdoor functions. The vintage feels probably comes from Tyga’s sample of Mase’s “Tell Me What You Want” beat, which features vocals by Total. Ty Dolla offers a soulful rendition of the classic, as he soothingly sings as guitar strings pluck on the instrumentals.

In addition to the beat, Tyga also seems to adopt Mase’s disciplined flow while he raps about treating his girl to the finer things in life. “I don’t wanna get rich, leave you in the hood Girl, in my eyes, you the baddest / The reason why I love you / You don’t like me, kill my status / I see you livin’ average, I’d be offended,” he spits.

READ: Rob Kardashian Airs Out Dirty Laundry With Blac Chyna

“Move to L.A.” comes form Tyga’s forthcoming project, B***h I’m the S**t 2, which is the second installation of the series. The single follows behind the track and video release for the project’s first single, “Eyes Closed.”

Tyga definitely seems to be focused on his music, but he may also be trying to cut all ties to the recent drama that erupted on social media between Rob Kardashian and his son’s mother, Blac Chyna. When stopped by TMZ on July 6, the rapper said that he just wanted to mind his own business. “I’m just focused. Taking care of my business and taking care of my son,” he said.

B***h I’m the S**t 2 reportedly drops on July 21. But in the meantime, check out the audio video for “Move to L.A.” below.