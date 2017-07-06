Tyler, The Creator Announces New Studio Album

Tyler, The Creator’s fourth studio LP/ fifth full-length album Scum F**k Flower Boy is due to drop on Jul. 21 via Columbia Records.

READ: Tyler, The Creator Vents About His Lonely Nights On “911/Mr. Lonely” (Feat. Frank Ocean)

The new album, via Columbia Records, will feature 14 songs. Of those songs, artists like Estelle and Lil Wayne are reported to make appearances. “Who Dat Boy?” features A$AP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” features Odd Future cohort Frank Ocean, according to the credits on iTunes.

The artwork features the musician in a field of flowers with honey bees flying nearby, while he stares out at an orange sky. Check out the tracklist below.

01 Foreword

02 Where This Flower Blooms

03 Sometimes…

04 See You Again

05 Who Dat Boy?

06 Pothole

07 Garden Shred

08 Boredom

09 I Ain’t Got Time!

10 911/Mr. Lonely

11 Dropping Seeds

12 November

13 Glitter

14 Enjoy Right Now Today

READ: Preview: The Making of Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Cherry Bomb’ Documentary