Tyler, The Creator Announces New Studio Album
Tyler, The Creator’s fourth studio LP/ fifth full-length album Scum F**k Flower Boy is due to drop on Jul. 21 via Columbia Records.
The new album, via Columbia Records, will feature 14 songs. Of those songs, artists like Estelle and Lil Wayne are reported to make appearances. “Who Dat Boy?” features A$AP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” features Odd Future cohort Frank Ocean, according to the credits on iTunes.
The artwork features the musician in a field of flowers with honey bees flying nearby, while he stares out at an orange sky. Check out the tracklist below.
01 Foreword
02 Where This Flower Blooms
03 Sometimes…
04 See You Again
05 Who Dat Boy?
06 Pothole
07 Garden Shred
08 Boredom
09 I Ain’t Got Time!
10 911/Mr. Lonely
11 Dropping Seeds
12 November
13 Glitter
14 Enjoy Right Now Today
SCUM FUCK FLOWER BOY: 7/21 pic.twitter.com/b6gonFc3o1
— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 6, 2017