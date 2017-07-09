Vic Mensa Had All The Jokes On Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N Out’

Maybe Nick Cannon was unaware Vic Mensa is from Chicago, or simply underestimated the young wordsmith’s ability to hold his own, either way Mensa obliterated Nick Cannon, musical guest guest Method Man and his entire team on the latest episode of Wild-N-Out.

READ Vic Mensa Takes Aim At Rappers, Blogs And More On ‘LA Leakers’ Freestyle

Against a lackluster instrumental, 36-year-old Nick Cannon kicked it off by claiming Mensa came dressed like Rihanna. The small jab merited a few laughs from the audience and 24-year-old Mensa chuckled as well. He then grabbed the mic and began to not only clown Cannon, but everyone on his team.

“Now you think you stylin’ this is embarrising/with that turban on you look like a swagged out terrorist,” Mensa said.

READ Vic Mensa Confronts DJ Akademiks About ‘The War In Chiraq’ YouTube Channel

Nothing was off limits for the Chi Town native. Everything from Cannon’s divorce to Mariah Carey, Method Man’s attire and a member of Cannon’s squad looking like a high school shooter were all up for grabs. Watch Mensa do what he does best, below.