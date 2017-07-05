Webbie Arrested For Choking And Holding Girlfriend Hostage

Rapper Webbie has been arrested in Baton Rouge for allegedly choking his girlfriend and holding her hostage in a hotel room, TMZ reports.

The site reads that the 25-year-old told cops that the “Independent” musician “choked her, hit her and refused to let her leave the room for more than 2 hours.” Police reports say that she had visible bruising around her neck and face, which resulted in a trip to the hospital.

Webbie complained about pain shortly after being arrested, and he was also taken to the hospital. After being cleared by doctors, he was taken to jail. He was charged with three felonies: second degree battery, false imprisonment, and domestic abuse by strangulation.

This isn’t his first time being under fire for domestically abuse. In 2012, he was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman down the stairs.