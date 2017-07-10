Webster Hall, a popular music venue and nightclub in New York City’s East Village, will be shutting its doors in early-August due to a transition of ownership, according to the Alternative Press.

A Facebook post written by the concert hall’s director of operations says that the last day of operation “as we know it” will be Aug. 5.

“[Webster Hall] will be closed for an undisclosed period of time for demo, reno and transition to corporate ownership under Barclays/AEG/Bowery Presents,” wrote Gerard McNamee. “I highly recommend that you all stop by before the end of this era to pay your respects to the Ballingers and the building for providing us with a lifetimes worth of memories.”

Throughout the years, musicians such as Tina Turner, Metallica, Prince, Aerosmith, Madonna, Wiz Khalifa, John Mayer and more have performed at the venue for fans.

“Please come celebrate our rich 25 year history of being the biggest, baddest and longest running nightclub in the history of New York City,” wrote McNamee.