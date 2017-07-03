The ladies are undeniably on the up and up this year. After a 15 year hiatus, 90s group Xscape is basking in the glory of their comeback tour and, by the sound of things, they haven’t lost an ounce of their magic.

Last night (July 2), the quartet—Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott—took the Essence Festival Superlounge stage in New Orleans to deliver some of the tunes we fell in love with over 20 years ago.

READ: Xscape Teams Up With Mona Scott-Young For Official Biopic

The doled out flawless harmonies on “Do You Want To” and paid homage to MC Lyte with “Keep On Keepin’ On.” Before diving into fan favorite “Who Can I Run To,” they teased the crowd with a little bit of DJ Luke Nasty’s “Might Be (Remix),” which samples the 1995 cover song.

Get your life with their performance up top and let all that sweet, sweet nostalgia kick in.