Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck made headlines over the weekend when he took to Instagram to jokingly (or maybe not) call out Mr. Carter for releasing his album, 4:44 the same time Buck released his project 10 Toes Down. In a rant that may have forced you to turn the volume down unexpectedly on your computer, Buck–real name David Darnell Brown–said in so many words (and tones) to let the young ones have a chance.

“Next time you see me dropping an album, get out my way dude,” he said. “I dropped too, n—-. Get out my motherf—in way, Jay. Let a young n—- eat.”

Well, Buck has landed in the spotlight once again, this time he’s alleging he was considered to play Tupac in the Benny Boom directed biopic All Eyez On Me, and let the 36-year-old Tennessee native tell it, he didn’t even have to audition. He was given the role.

“People don’t know this, but I was supposed to play Pac,” Buck says. “I didn’t get as far as going to read the scripts and things of that nature, but I was lined up as one of those guys to play Tupac.”

Buck then says an executive decision was made which prohibited him from securing the role.”I was told I was given the role without the audition…until Pac himself came along.”

Okay Buck, that’s enough Internet for you today. Thanks for stopping by.