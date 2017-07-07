Over the last two months, the #Resist Film Series, hosted by UnionDocs in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, has shown films and documentaries centered around political triumphs led by people of color.

The July series, #Resist: Learning From the Young Lords, focuses on the revolutions started by the Latino community, and the 1996 film Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante: The Young Lords will be shown.

The film, directed by Iris Morales, is centered around the U.S.’s Latino community during the Vietnam war, where they used their voices to protest for better living conditions. The independence of Puerto Rico is also highlighted.

Following the screening, Morales and the film’s artistic director Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez will sit down for a Q&A. Miranda-Rodriguez, a comic book artist, will touch upon his graphic novel La Borinqueña during the Q&A, as well as discuss how he blends social justice activism and art.

Some of the other films displayed in the series have focused on “immigration activism, the evolution of the trans movement, and the struggles Farm Workers faced to get fair labor conditions.”

The screening will take place July 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m, and tickets are $10.