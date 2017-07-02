Young Thug has a special place in his heart for Planned Parenthood. The rapper announced that he’s donating the proceeds from his show at New York City’s Terminal 5 to the non-profit organization.

Thugger, who has six children, feels an apparent closeness to PP because he was a teenage father.

“I’m donating the proceeds from my show tonight to @PPFA,” he tweeted Friday (June 30). “I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful.”

Planned Parenthood, which provides sexual health care in the United States and around the world, has come under fire for offering abortion services.

On Friday, four Indiana clinics were officially shut down, after the state’s governor signed a bill to stop Medicaid funding for the organization in May.

