Beautiful Thugger Girls: Young Thug Remixes “You Said” With Quavo

Young Thug has a soft side, regardless of his rap moniker, and his newest release shows just that. The Atlanta trendsetter’s album, Beautiful Thugger Girls, is a display of his romantic capabilities — in his own special way.

Joining a remix for track seven on the project, Quavo touches down with some trap love on the mellow song, “You Said.” After Thugger confronts his lady on the intro, the Migos rapper states how he handles sticky situations when it comes to matters of the heart or matters of lust.

