Young Thug’s simple tweet about dating strippers took a hilarious turn when an unsuspecting guest joined the conversation.

On Friday (July 7), the rapper shared his dislike for dating dancers, explaining how he wouldn’t allow himself to fall in love. In the past, the rapper has shared his unique views of sex and relationships, from his disinterest in sex to his slow introduction to love. Thug received a few critiques from his mini-rant, including the one and only T-Pain, who has a few reasons why it’s okay to get “sprung” over a dancer.

@youngthug I got a few reasons I disagree😂, and two of those reasons are bringing back money tonight 😂 😂 I love em all lol. Ain’t 4 errbody😂 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 7, 2017

In case you didn’t remember, the artist and entertainer made a splash in the mid-2000’s with the hit, “I’m In Love With A Stripper,” bringing the next wave of stripper appreciation to the masses. During his convo with the modern R&B legend, Thugger thanked him for paving the way for new artists.

😭😂😭😂 my fault big brada… u don’t count because u r the founder of strippers #UDIGG https://t.co/hdWj35ViLf — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) July 7, 2017

You know for a fact it’s all Love homie. Next time we link up I’ll bring the ones you can leave your money around 😂 rare breeds. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 7, 2017

No It’s on me, you did the hard part already which was the paving the way… Real ones pay homage to the greats!!! https://t.co/mX29PMU5BR — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) July 7, 2017

Relive the 2000’s with T-Pain’s classic tunes below.

