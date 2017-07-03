Z-Ro Releases His Final Album, ‘No Love Boulevard’

It’s been a lucrative, emotional and prolific run for Houston rapper, Z-Ro. After more than twenty years as one of rap’s most transparent MCs, the former Rap-A-Lot artist is saying goodbye to his legendary career by releasing his final album, No Love Boulevard.

With 14-tracks, NLB is classic Z-Ro–a raw package of the 40-year-old’s harsh life and his complex relationship with the streets.

Z-Ro got his career off the ground back in 1998 with his well-received effort, Look What You Did to Me (Fisherboy). Since then, the Mo City Don has released an superman amount of music. Back in 2016, the 1 Deep Entertainment CEO also unleashed two projects with Legendary and Drankin’ & Drivin.’

Z-Ro recently visited VIBE’s offices where he talked about his prolific career and his working habits.

“I mean, that’s what you do when you a perfectionist,” Z-Ro says. “Every day stuff happens; that’s content for me. I’ve been blessed with enough talent to give you the same lessons over and over, but still give it to you in different ways.”

Stream No Love Boulevard below and cop it over at iTunes.