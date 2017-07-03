If you made it out of 2016 alive, then you, my friend, are a real one. With back-to-back deaths of so many great icons and legends–Phife Dawg, Afeni Shakur, Muhammad Ali, George Michael–seeing anyone’s name trend on Twitter usually meant the worst.

Yet even with so many deaths, America was thrown one of the most historic curve balls when Donald Trump became the president of the United States, thus began the never-ending losses or Ls (as the kids say) America and its citizen have taken.

There were some who just made the list, (your cousin Kodak Black) while others could’ve avoided the embarrassment (see the Michael Jackson movie – better yet, don’t). With 2017 being half way over, VIBE has compiled a comprehensive list of all the Ls that have taken place. If you’re having a bad day and need a bit of a pick me, allow others’ losses provide a bit of humor for you.

—

1. Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

2. Soulja Boy gets his phone stolen in the hood.

Soulja Boy and Chris Brown kicked off the new year with an entertaining social media feud that at one point peeked with both sides agreeing to square up in the ring. The fight never came to pass, but at one point Soulja Boy (real name DeAndre Cortez) attempted to prove just how loved he is in all hoods across America, only to get his phone stolen. The theft, caught on social media, became a huge LOL with many Internet personalities doing their best remake of the incident. On behalf of the Internet, thank you.

3. Yahoo! Finance horrific Twitter typo: “Trump wants a Much N****r Navy. This is how much it’ll cost.”

4. Chrisette Michele’s turquoise colored open letter explaining why she decided to perform at Trump’s inauguration, leaving everyone attempting to read it like…

5. The FBI honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr…on MLK Day.

It’s widely known the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which at its inception was led by J. Edgar Hoover, a known racist, used their resources to discredit Dr. King and anybody else fighting for the rights of African-Americans. So for the agency to take to Twitter to honor him on his national holiday many as hypocritical.

Today, the FBI honors the Rev. Martin L. King Jr. and his incredible career fighting for civil rights. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/9UEulHmL8a — FBI (@FBI) January 16, 2017

6. Donald Trump doesn’t know who Frederick Douglas is.

At the top of Black History Month, reporters asked Trump about Frederick Douglas, to which he responded “[Frederick Douglas] is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.” The response left many raising their eyebrows wondering if the leader of the free world knows who the famous abolitionist and author was, or the fact that he’s been dead for nearly 122 years.

7. The Atlanta Falcon blowing a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots, losing Super Bowl 51.

8. Betsy DeVos Secretary of Education role confirmation.

9. Warren Beatty reads the wrong card and announces La La Land as the 2017 Academy Award’s “Best Picture” instead of Moonlight.

10.Wes dying on How To Get Away With Murder

All season, fans of the addictive show How To Get Away With Murder racked their brains to figure out who was getting the ax. Would it be Frank? Maybe Bonnie? Or how about annoying Laurel? But as the season progressed it was made painfully clear that our beloved Wes was the one who paid the ultimate price.

11. Ben Carson says slaves were immigrants who worked hard for very little.

12. Kellyanne Conway alleging Donald Trump’s campaign was being surveilled through microwaves.

The White House made an unsupported claim when it accused President Obama of ordering surveillance on him. The unfounded allegation only then received all the side eyes when during an interview with the New Jersey Bergen Record, White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway said Trump’s administration was being spied on through (wait for it) microwaves.

“There are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately,” she said. “There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways. And microwaves that turn into cameras.”

13. Tomi Lahren gets fired from The Blaze after appearing on The View and defending a woman’s right to choose.

14.Kendall Jenner’s “All Lives Matter” Pepsi commercial.

15. Administrators at Bethune-Cookman University allows Betsy DeVos to be the commencement speaker for the 2017 graduating class.

16. Joseph Fiennes, a white man, plays the late Michael Jackson in the Sky Arts Comedy Urban Myths.

CREDIT: Urban Myths Screengrab

17. Shaquille O’Neal’s feet.

After Lebron James and The Cavs beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, for some strange reason the conversation turned from the game to the four-time NBA champ’s feet. [reader discretion is advised]

#shaq’s feet 😷 A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 25, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

18. Betty Shelby gets acquitted in the death of Terence Crutcher, returns to her job and receives nearly $30,000 worth of back pay.

CREDIT: ABC screengrab

19. Katy Perry’s SNL performance with Migos reaches peak whiteness and weirdness.

20. Donald Trump Twitter “covfefe” typo leaves America bewildered.

CREDIT: Twitter

21. Bill Maher refers to himself as a house n****r

22. Al Sharpton’s selfies.

The Internet was rather perplexed when radio host, author, and civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton began showing another side of himself via a few selfies. TMZ later caught up the 63-year-old and asked why the new social media exposure to which he replied, “If Trump can tweet, I can selfie.”

23. Debra Lee says Chance The Rapper is from The Chai, (like Chai Latte) and not the Chi (pronounced shy)

24. A German white woman takes insane measures to look like a black woman.

CREDIT: Getty Images

25. Kendall and Kylie Jenner attempt to sell $125 Biggie and Tupac shirts with their face on it.