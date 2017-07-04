CREDIT: VIBE/ Stacy-Ann Ellis

Occupation: Singer-songwriter

Standout Project: Midnight Moonlight EP

Excerpt: Just the same, her passion for patterns rolls over into her musical style, which she trademarks as “dream-scape.” “I don’t like the tag R&B,” she declares. “I think [my music] is beyond that; it’s more cosmic.” Although it’s unlikely to catch Ravyn sporting a galactic-themed ensemble, constellations may be her favorite pattern. After all, the singer has a fascination with the night sky. More specifically, she is captivated by the moon. “I have an obsession,” she admits. “I feel like the moon is a very beautiful woman. She’s in control. I feel like I’m [her] sometimes.” As she attempts to form clear sentences to explain her deep connection, she suddenly remembers a mission she and the rest of her band and crew have on their next tour stop in Canada. “We’re actually going to Toronto, and we were all going to get a tattoo,” she says as she turns to her iPhone for her tattoo sketch. After a couple of seconds of fishing through her media library, she finds what she’s been looking for. It’s a black and white sketch of a crescent moon incorporated with the bottom half of a woman’s face. “But a black girl,” she chuckles, suggesting the artist will have to alter the skin complexion and make her nose a little “fatter.” Soon, Ravyn will be inked with Earth’s favorite pendant, but in the meantime, she has integrated it into her musical projects.

Her latest EP, Midnight Moonlight, the follow up to her debut project, Moon Shoes, drops only hours after her New York show. Just casually conversing with her DJ during soundcheck, Ravyn comes to the realization that the name of her EP might have been drawn from a “cute little saying” she learned in choir practice when she was a sophomore in high school. But delving even deeper into the reason behind the album title, she reminisces on the feeling she had while recording it. “The name [Midnight Moonlight] stems from me listening to the songs. It was always 1 a.m. or 2 a.m, and I was like wow, this music feels like midnight, sitting under the moon,” she remembers. “So I was thinking that it was kind of cool to put those together. And I’m still flowing with the moon thing.”

