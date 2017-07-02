2 Chainz has been riding a wave of well-deserved success since the release of his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album. As part of its promotion, the Atlanta native turned an abandoned home into a widely-successful attraction dubbed “The Pink Trap House.”

READ: 2 Chainz Readies A “Trappin’ A** ‘Midnight Marauders'” Project With Q-Tip

In an interview with The Breakfast Club (July 14), Tity Boi spoke proudly of the marketing tool. “The Pink Trap House became a social media phenomenon as far as being one of the top 10 most Snapchatted locations in the world,” he said. “A lot of people started duplicating and making it their own thing.”

In terms of the house’s inception (which served as a sanctuary, HIV clinic, and fitness center), Chainz said, “It was just a way to change the negative perception of the word trap and just give it a new light.”

READ: 2 Chainz’s ‘Pink Trap House’ Will Offer Free HIV Testing

The conversation then switched to Chainz’s many efforts in giving back, and why he’s still unhappy with the fact that he never received an invite to the White House under Barack Obama’s term. The radio hosts then asked Chainz if Donald Trump actually invited him to perform during his inauguration period, to which Chainz shared the truth behind that moment.

Reminiscing on the time Chrisette Michele received backlash for her controversial inaugural performance, Chainz said maybe he should’ve cashed that check as well.

“I maybe should’ve took that check, I didn’t even find out how much it was,” he said. “I just declined. They were like, ‘You don’t want to know how much?’ I said, ‘Nah.'”

READ: Chrisette Michele: “I Don’t Mind These Stones”

He was then asked what made him even consider cashing in, and replied, “Because I was someone that never got invited.” Charlamagne Tha God then said you’d rather go to Barack Obama’s White House to which Chainz agreed and said he was one of many who witnessed other artists get their photo-op with Barry.

“… and I saw plenty of pictures of everybody that I thought should’ve been in the White House plus more people… I thought it was a me [thing] because I was a felon. Tek told me late that’s why I didn’t clear,” he said. In conclusion, the 39-year-old reaffirmed, “I didn’t go to the White House then, I’m not going to go now.”

Watch the full interview below.