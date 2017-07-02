2 Chainz can be called a lot of things. He’s no slouch when it comes to lyrics, and we’re not the only people who believe this. According to the Atlanta rapper, Eminem called him to work on his upcoming album.

Tity Boi recently paid a visit to DJ Drama’s Shade 45 Streets Iz Watchin’ show where the “4 AM” rapper recounted his experiences with Slim Shady. Chainz also confirmed that they have new music on the way. He says producer Denaun Porter is responsible for bringing the two together.

“That’s how I know I can rap,” said 2 Chainz during the interview with Drama. “He [Eminem] didn’t want to talk about nothing but rapping. That was a great phone call to get.”

