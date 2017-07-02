Swiftly after Pretty Girls Like Trap Music made its debut, 2 Chainz announced that his next album is underway. On Wednesday (July 12), Tity Boi spoke his piece on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning. Following a night of instrumentals and bars being shared between A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip and himself, Chainz admits that the Queens native will be “curating” his next studio album.

An experience the College Park-bred rapper describes as a “conceptual” and “well-thought out” project, the forthcoming project has been in its building phase ages before his latest release.

“I actually started on the album that I was working on last night with him. I started that before Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. But, with Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, it was time for that,” the Georgia native said.

He also teased “real bars,” interactive marketing, and Statik Selektah mixed in with the impending project. Before he left the Quest member’s home, he made sure to give Tip a sample of the bars he had cocked and loaded for the album, to which Q-Tip replied, “Man, these are real bars.”

2 Chainz seems to be following a similar pattern to JAY-Z and No I.D.’s collaborative effort for Hov’s 13th studio album, 4:44. Both rapper-producer pairs are seasoned in their own right in their respective lines of work. A coupling of the two proved to be culturally edifying with 4:44, and nothing less should be expected of 2 Chainz and Tip’s forthcoming collaboration.

And just in case you were wondering what exactly the concept of the album would be, “Imagine a trappin’ a** Midnight Marauders.”

“I went over to Q-Tip’s to let him hear the Statik records because I want him to be more of like a curator of my next project because I respect what he has done,” Tity Boi started. “I told him, ‘Imagine like a trappin’ a** Midnight Marauders.’”

As 2 Chainz discusses the wave of well-thought out albums that have transpired as of late, we can only anticipate that this might be Tity Boi’s most “solid” and mature project of his discography to date.

And just in case he’s watching, 2 Chainz has a message for Hov: “I need a verse, Jay.”