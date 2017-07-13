It’s Emmy’s season and the awards show announced their nominations live this Thursday morning (July 13) from the Wolf Theatre in L.A. at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

READ: Donald Glover Explains Why It’s Time To Hang Up The Towel As His Alter Ego Childish Gambino

There’s a host of expected and very deserving nominees, as well as a few left out of the running. For starters, the HBO stand-out series, Insecure, delivered by the conception of budding, break-out actress, writer, producer, Issa Rae isn’t in the running. But we do see the likes of Donald Glover, Tracee Ellis Ross, Viola Davis, and Sterling K. Brown in the expansive line-up.

Black-ish returns for another year earning a nomination for the title ‘Outstanding Comedy Series,’ while its lead thespians, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are dubbed for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress/Actor’ for the series.

READ: Viola Davis, Donald Glover And LeBron James Are Some Of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People

Stranger Things and This Is Us see the light of day under the ‘Outstanding Drama Series,’ while Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia go head-to-head for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series.’

Lastly, but certainly not least, RuPaul’s Drag Race is in the running for ‘Outstanding Reality Competition,’ Lip Sync Battle fights for ‘Outstanding Structured Reality Program,’ and The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks is helmed for ‘Outstanding Television Movie.’

Peep the full list of nominees here and stay tuned for the award show, set to premiere Sept. 17, at 8pm.

WATCH: HBO’s Exploration Of Henrietta Lacks’ Legacy Will Leave You Wanting More