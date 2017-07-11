Oh the irony.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather alleges to not have enough money to pay the alphabet boys (better known as the IRS) in connection with his 2015 taxes, so the 40 year old is asking for a reprieve until after his match with Conor McGregor. The request seems a bit odd to anyone familiar with middleweight champ as his branding includes having boatloads of money. Mayweather insists the reason he can’t fork over the cash is because all his coins are tied up and liquidated.

READ Floyd Mayweather Accuses Rap Industry Of Making It “Cool” To Be Drug Addicts

“Although the taxpayer has substantial assets, those assets are restricted and primarily illiquid,” the petition said, according to the legal website Law360. “The taxpayer has a significant liquidity event scheduled in about 60 days from which he intends to pay the balance of the 2015 tax liability due and outstanding.”

This isn’t a farfetched issue for those to have their money in stocks, bonds, real estate or wherever people who don’t shop in the clearance section keep their money. Upon hearing this, sometimes friend sometimes foe 50 Cent called B.S. and said Mayweather most definitely has the money.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWY7yTWlbs3/?taken-by=theshaderoom&hl=en

Claims such as the one 50 Cent made will only hinder Mayweather’s chances of paying, so it’s no wonder why he took to Instagram to double down on his original statement.

READ Speaking Truth To ‘Power’: 50 Cent & Co. Define Their Character Flaws And 48 Laws

#FloydMayweather responds to reports that he does not have enough money to pay his tax debt A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

“While everyone is counting my money and assuming the worst these are the facts: Uncle Sam received $26 million from me in 2015. What else could they possibly want?”

Do you believe Mayweather or 50 Cent or do you not really care because neither one is paying your phone bill?