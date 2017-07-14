The press conferences for Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have gone to new levels of awkward thanks to McGregor’s cringeworthy comments. This time around during his press conference at Brooklyn’s Barclays Theater on Thursday (July 13), the Irish MMA fighter not only came for Mayweather, but for 50 Cent as well.

August 26 2017 🥊 #MayMacWorldTour A post shared by VibeMagazine (@vibemagazine) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

After walking onto stage in a fur coat and designer hot pants, McGregor greeted the crowd and called 50 Cent a “b**ch.” He also mocked the sometimes friends’ financial woes. “You and 50 are two fake money bi**hes. He’s bankrupt and you’re about to be,” he taunted. “It should be, ’50, nah, Bentley, nah. We owe bullocks to the IRS.'”

Um, okay.

As Mayweather kept busy in his phone, McGregor continued and pulled out JAY-Z’s 4:44 album as a gift to the boxer. “I want you to take this and listen to this and learn how to maintain a real empire,” he said. “When you’re done, send it to 50 and tell him Blanco sent you.”

Um, okay.

Mr. Curtis Jackson responded to taunts, by reminding McGregor to keep his head in the game. “What the f**k wrong wit this white boy,” he captioned his Instagram post. “You fighting Floyd not me fool.”

👀what the fuck wrong wit this white boy, you fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

According to Yahoo! Sports, McGregor has faced backlash for his comments made at the first two press conferences. From calling Mayweather a “boy” to calling African-American boxers “dancing monkeys,” the athlete attempted to ease criticism with more jokes. “A lot of media seem to be saying I’m against black people,” McGregor said. “That’s absolutely [expletive] ridiculous. Do they not know I’m half-black? I’m half-black from the belly button down. Here’s a present for my beautiful black female fans.”

READ Charlamagne Tha God Wasn’t Okay With Conor McGregor Calling Floyd Mayweather “Boy”

“I’m a multicultural individual,” McGregor added during the interview portion. “I don’t really see color in my eyes. I just wanted to say something and have a little fun with it. I wanted to address it and address it in my own little way. It’s stupid and it’s ridiculous.”

The next stop on press conference run before the Aug. 26 fight will be at SSE Wembley Arena in London.

READ Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Have Epic Stare Down During LA Press Conference