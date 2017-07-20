A-Trak has been under the radar as of late. He’s probably been busy expanding his Fool’s Gold label. But today (July 20), the super producer decided to come out of the shadows to unveil a fun and fizzy summer anthem with Quavo and Lil Yachty titled, “Believe.”

The playful song finds the Quality Control rappers trading verses about their come-up, their women, and their dead comrades.

“Look at the rocks/Ice on my watch (yah!)/When I’m on the block (block)/I run from the cops (cops)/Damn, did I forget to mention/All these racks on me, playin’ tennis/Brought my name in the World Guiness/Take them back to the beginnin’/Take them back to the beginnin’/Back before Lil Boat was winnin,” Quavo and Lil Boat take turns rapping.

In related A-Trak news, the producer launched his Fool’s Gold Radio on Beats 1 back in May. Also, the Canada native will host the first ever Goldie Awards at New York’s Brooklyn Steel on Sept. 7.

Listen to “Believe” above.