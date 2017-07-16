If you’ve never done your Googles, it would seem like filmmaker Ava DuVernay just came out of nowhere. One minute she became the first African-American woman to win the Best Director Prize at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival for Middle of Nowhere, and the next she made history again by becoming the first African-American female director to secure a production budget of $100 million to create A Wrinkle In Time. So it’s fair to say, Ms. DuVernay is in the business of making history.

While juggling work on the OWN scripted drama Queen Sugar, the Compton native has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on the Disney adaptation, and on Saturday (July 15) fans got a glimpse of what to look forward to with the trailer.

Slated for a March 2018 release (one month after the highly-anticipated Black Panther) A Wrinkle In Time is a modern day adaption of the 1963 book written by Madeleine L’Engle. The film features Storm Reid who plays Meg Murry. Murry must be go an adventure to locate her scientist father Dr. Alex Murry (Chris Pine) who’s been missing for years, and a long the way enters a fantasy world unlike any she’s ever known.

A Wrinkle In Time also boasts a diverse cast. Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspon, Gugu-Mbatha Raw, Michael Pena and Zach Galifianakis are just a few of the names in the film. Set to Eurythmics famous “Sweet Dreams” check out the trailer to A Wrinkle In Time.