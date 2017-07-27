Action Bronson and director Rik Cordero tapped into a 70s vibe for the Flushing native’s new video, “The Chairman’s Tent” (produced by Harry Fraud). While fighting off villains and gangsters, Bronson manages to stay alive along enough to rap his bars of fury.

Along with the standard pre-order purchase of BamBam’s Blue Chips 7000 album, there is also a special $5,000 VIP package that allows you have dinner with the rapper in New York City.

The long awaited project arrives everywhere on August 25.