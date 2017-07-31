Love & Hip Hop is coming to Miami. Rumored to be on the premiere season for the South Florida city are rappers and 305 representers Trick Daddy and Trina. Confirmed for the impending show, however, is Dominican singer and emblematic Afro-Latina artist Amara La Negra.

“I’ve been working on it for a while now. A lot of people on social media are like, “Ay, pero, Amara’s not doing anything!” And I’m like only if you knew,” I’ve been recording every day,” she explained to Aintilatina.com. “I just can’t, you know, publish any of it. But yes, it’s amazing that they noticed my hard work. They decided they wanted to have some Afro-Latino in Love & Hip Hop, and bring some Latin flavor to the show. So, that’s where I come in.”

Amara La Negra took the stage earlier this summer at the annual AfroLatino Festival in Brooklyn, New York, alongside the likes of Princess Nokia, Nitty Scott, Milly Quezada and more. As longtime fans of la Negra, we look forward to seeing her bring her poppin’, melanated self to a television screen near us.

Additionally, TMZ confirms former NFL star and University of Miami alum Bryant McKinnie accepted a role on the VH1 franchise. Stay tuned.