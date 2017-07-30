Amber Rose Clarifies Controversial Statement About Philly Women

Amber Rose is doing a little back pedaling after her comments about beauty and Philadelphia women during an episode of “Drink Champs” went viral. But despite what you may have heard, Rose wants everyone to know that she loves all women and never called anyone ugly.

When asked about her controversial comments, in which she stated that women from Philadelphia weren’t “traditionally attractive,” Rose explained to TMZ what she really meant by what she said. “I never said anyone was ugly. I’m so frustrated,” she said.

She did however, admit that she may have used a poor choice of words. “It makes me so sad because I never said that. And maybe I shouldn’t have used the word ‘traditional’. But I just meant society’s standard of beauty,” she clarified. “Because I never felt like I was beautiful. I felt like they were beautiful. So it’s the opposite of what everybody’s saying. Shout out to Philly.”

Many found Rose’s comments particularly shocking considering her public stance on feminism and women’s rights. While it may be comforting to some to hear Amber explain what she actually meant, she may want to watch she says moving forward.