Amber Rose spent an early morning in New York dismantling and debunking stereotypes and assumptions about promiscuity, her love life, her rise to fame and her place in the culture… for the culture. The mother of one took her self-proclaimed gift of gab to Complex’s Everyday Struggle, which aired today (July 25), and went through all that Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden asked her.

The conversation started off on general grounds, which her explaining her annual Slut Walk and why there isn’t such a thing as a “hoe” or “slut”—the terms come from men and women’s discomfort with a woman decided what she wants to do with her body. Then the conversation drifted to the nitty gritty of her love life past and present. She briefly gushed over 21 Savage (“That’s my baby. That’s my heart,” she said), who was in the studio at the time, before defending the solid relationship she still has with the father of her child, Wiz Khalifa.

“Me and my son’s father are really cool,” she said. “We co-parent so well. We still very much love each other because we’re family forever through Sebastian. We were married. But we’re in love with different people and we’re very happy with those people as well.”

READ: Amber Rose Teases Third Annual SlutWalk With Bottomless Photo

The hosts quickly joked about how Amber may affect the quality of 21 Savage’s music if she breaks his heart, but the smiles faded a little bit when the subject of Kanye West came up. “In all of my relationships, I’ve been hurt,” she said. “I have been the one that has been heartbroken. I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends. I have never went behind their backs. I still have never said anything mean about Kanye, [except] after six years of bullying from him. This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him. He said something about my child that day. You don’t say nothing about my baby. I was quiet for so long.”

She admits ushered her into fame, but she was able to take the reins herself and make a career on her own, and she did so taking the high road.

“I could have got a reality show just off the fact that I was his girlfriend,” she continued. “I could have wrote a book just off the fact that I was his girlfriend. I said, you know what? I’m a real a** b***h. I’mma take the high road and work my a** off, and I’m going to get everything I get on my own, so nobody can be like, ‘Yo I gave her that.'”

Watch the rest of the interview up top.