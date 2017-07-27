Despite being pegged as a woman who stands up girl power, Amber Rose was caught making some pretty weird comments about women from her hometown in South Philadelphia. During an appearance on the latest episode of Revolt’s “Drink Champs,” the personality suggested that many of the women weren’t “traditionally attractive.”

When asked about her experience growing up in Philly, Rose had a lot to say, admitting that she “never felt like [she] belonged there” because she “always felt bigger than the city.” But her comments quickly went left when she brought in other female natives. “I don’t know how I can say this without sounding [expletive] up, but a lot of the people where I’m from aren’t traditionally attractive people,” she said. “For me, being blessed with beauty, as beautiful women know, is a blessing and a curse. To grow up in such an area and be blessed with beauty, it was very difficult for me.”

Amber’s comments quickly became the point of discussion on Twitter, with people criticizing her for putting other women down. Many also brought up the age-old debate about light-skinned women versus dark-skinned women. “Amber Rose’s comment is one the reasons why there’s a stigma of light skin women thinking they’re prettier than everyone,” one person tweeted. Another person kindly pointed out a number of famous women who are from the Philly region and are beautiful, including Eve, Lisa Left Eye Lopes, and Jill Scott.

Amber Rose’s comment is one the reasons why there’s a stigma of light skin women thinking they’re prettier than everyone. But I digress… — ayanna 🌺 (@Maat___) July 27, 2017

Amber rose really tried it, just say you think you're prettier than any philly girl cuz you mixed and go head — Lyna 🇯🇲 (@KhalynaB) July 27, 2017

Amber Rose better take back what she said👀 pic.twitter.com/OPnEyaPrRD — ✨🌷🇬🇳 (@MissHaaji) July 27, 2017

amber rose saying a lot of philly chicks aren't attractive… idk who she's been bumping into, but i know TONS of pretty girls from the 215 — dr. h (@linnychoos) July 27, 2017

When will people learn Amber Rose isn't really a feminist she just likes to be naked and uses feminism as her excuse. — K ❤️ (@SavannahADG) July 27, 2017

how does amber rose call herself a "feminist" & says she wants to empower women then turns around & calls women ugly pic.twitter.com/0AdjNfJNB8 — taytay♛ (@tayyy_renne) July 27, 2017

Amber rose said philly girls not as attractive as she was??? But she wasnt even cute… I'm confused.. she need to have several seats smh pic.twitter.com/zfEHjdptIY — Jasmine (@jasmorie) July 27, 2017

Amber Rose’s comments are quite shocking, especially since the she has often branded herself as a feminist. In addition to frequently sticking up for female issues and rights in the media, Rose launched her own Slut Walk, which advocates for body positivity and sexual assault awareness.

Rose has not issued a statement clarifying her remarks, but let’s hope she fixes it in the near future. Check out her interview on “Drink Champs” above.