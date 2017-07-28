Stream Amine’s New Album ‘Good For You’

A few weeks ago, Aminé landed on the cover of XXL for its 2017 Freshman class. He then found himself the subject of an introspective coming-of-age by The New York Times. And now, the Portland native issues a proper introduction to the game: his debut album, Good for You.

READ: Amine And Offset Perform “Wedding Crashers” On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Available on iTunes and Spotify, the 15-track LP boasts appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Offset, Nelly and more. Aminé himself contributes to production. Spin it below.