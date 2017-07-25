The studio audience at Late Night With Seth Meyers was treated to a performance by Amine on Monday evening (July).

Decked out in custom suits, reminiscent of barbershop groups from the ’60s, the “Caroline” rapper and his backup singers fell through with Migos star Offset to end off the show.

Amine’s upcoming Good For You album is set to hit retailers on Friday (July 28).

