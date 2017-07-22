The best thing to do when it comes to exes is keep it cute, sometimes letting a little petty slip out feels so much better. Amine lets it all hang out on his new song “Wedding Crashers.” Offset comes in with the assist on the whimsical, sing-songy track.

“This is dedicated to my ex lovers/Hope that you hear this, never find another/Me and my friends, we don’t worry or pretend/Hope your playdate’s at your wedding/Yeah, the one I won’t attend,” he raps.

The song comes from Good For You, Amine’s forthcoming album due July 28. Listen to “Wedding Crashers” below.